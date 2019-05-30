Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $280,000 Stake in News Corp (NWSA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in News were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC raised its stake in News by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in News by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,255 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in News by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,199,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 216,766 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in News by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in News by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 462,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 94,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $11.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. News Corp has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.45.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that News Corp will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine lowered News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

