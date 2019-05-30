Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 901.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 200,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.87. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $261.77.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.75 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cascend Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $146.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total value of $1,625,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,555,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,529,877.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.10, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $2,618,936 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

