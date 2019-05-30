Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in Fidelity Southern Co. (LION)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Southern Co. (NASDAQ:LION) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fidelity Southern by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 9.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fidelity Southern by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rankin M. Smith, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,342,970. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LION opened at $28.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $798.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

Fidelity Southern (NASDAQ:LION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. Fidelity Southern had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity Southern Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Fidelity Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.81%.

LION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity Southern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Fidelity Southern Profile

Fidelity Southern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fidelity Bank that provides financial products and services primarily to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing demand accounts, including money market accounts and savings deposits; and time deposits.

