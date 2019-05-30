Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (TCFC) Director Sells $124,200.00 in Stock

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director James F. Dimisa sold 4,000 shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.80. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,280. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.34. Community Financial Cor has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter. Community Financial Corp(Maryland) had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 9.46%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Financial Corp(Maryland) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Context BH Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 197,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Community Financial Corp(Maryland) during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Financial Corp(Maryland) Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company also provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

