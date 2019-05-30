Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (SBS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 341.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 734,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,424 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,893,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,872,000 after purchasing an additional 195,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,574 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,210,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after purchasing an additional 419,682 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,539,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after purchasing an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,386,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,190,000 after purchasing an additional 197,733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SBS stock opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 17.69%. Analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2999 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP’s dividend payout ratio is 22.02%.

SBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

