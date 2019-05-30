Comparing SurModics (SRDX) and SI-Bone (SIBN)

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of SurModics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of SI-Bone shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of SurModics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SurModics and SI-Bone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurModics 0 0 3 0 3.00 SI-Bone 0 0 4 0 3.00

SurModics presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.54%. SI-Bone has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.31%. Given SurModics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SurModics is more favorable than SI-Bone.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurModics and SI-Bone’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurModics $81.34 million 6.77 -$4.45 million $0.49 83.33 SI-Bone $55.38 million 7.21 -$17.45 million ($0.71) -22.89

SurModics has higher revenue and earnings than SI-Bone. SI-Bone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SurModics and SI-Bone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurModics -2.07% 6.35% 4.53% SI-Bone N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SurModics beats SI-Bone on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

