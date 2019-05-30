Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB opened at $123.28 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $85.43 and a 12 month high of $124.55. The company has a market capitalization of $106.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

