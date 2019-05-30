Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 68,900 Shares of National Grid plc (NGG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 136.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 135.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NGG opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.43. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $46.36 and a 12 month high of $59.01.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $2.0256 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded National Grid from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

