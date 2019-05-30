Contrasting Retail Value (RVI) and Optibase (OBAS)

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) and Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Retail Value and Optibase’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Value $292.58 million 2.12 -$165.30 million N/A N/A Optibase $16.61 million 3.82 -$2.78 million N/A N/A

Optibase has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Value.

Dividends

Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Optibase does not pay a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Retail Value shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Optibase shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Retail Value shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Optibase shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Retail Value and Optibase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Value 0 0 1 0 3.00 Optibase 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Value presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.69%. Given Retail Value’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Retail Value is more favorable than Optibase.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Value and Optibase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Value N/A N/A N/A Optibase -16.75% -3.66% -1.11%

Summary

Retail Value beats Optibase on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Value

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes. The company was formerly known as Optibase Advanced Systems (1990) Ltd. and changed its name to Optibase Ltd. in November 1993. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel. Optibase Ltd. is a subsidiary of The Capri Family Foundation.

