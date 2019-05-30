Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Holdings Lessened by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 4.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,457,639 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,328,292,000 after purchasing an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,823 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 119,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,097,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $475,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,272,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $2,004,576. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $240.69 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $251.01. The company has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $35.40 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.07%.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

