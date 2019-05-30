Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Lowers Stake in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 105,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,544,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Leerink Swann dropped their price objective on Amgen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.35.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $169.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total transaction of $377,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,115,580 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

