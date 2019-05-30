Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Monday, March 4th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 877 ($11.46) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C from GBX 558 ($7.29) to GBX 562 ($7.34) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 647.71 ($8.46).

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock opened at GBX 675 ($8.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 1 year low of GBX 555 ($7.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 781 ($10.21). The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.51.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in digital, information, events, and media businesses in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company provides risk models, software applications, and analytical data services for the risk and insurance industry; business-to-business information, analysis, and software for the property, education technology, and energy sectors; and organizes exhibitions and conferences focusing on the energy, construction, interiors, hotel, and hospitality and leisure sectors.

