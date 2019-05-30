Danaher Co. (DHR) EVP William K. Daniel Sells 164,164 Shares

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) EVP William K. Daniel sold 164,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $21,740,238.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,627 shares in the company, valued at $25,774,453.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.61. The stock had a trading volume of 164,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,612. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $134.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on Danaher from $136.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Danaher by 8.7% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,635,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $611,913,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

