DAOstack Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $75,493.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. DAOstack has a market cap of $8.82 million and $75,493.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, DAOstack has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,255,043 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

