Davita Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 21,394 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,538% compared to the average daily volume of 1,306 put options.

NYSE DVA opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28. Davita has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $79.11.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Davita had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Davita’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Davita will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Davita by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 325,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after acquiring an additional 10,376 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 29,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,931,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,413 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Davita by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 252,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Davita by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 46,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Davita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

