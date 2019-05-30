DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on XRAY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $49.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of XRAY stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $53.75. 8,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,443. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $55.88.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $946.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.13 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 9,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total transaction of $489,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,860.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $164,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,042.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,922 shares of company stock worth $6,790,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. S&CO Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.3% during the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 57,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.