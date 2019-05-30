Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-1.97 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:DBI opened at $17.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Designer Brands has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $34.63.

Get Designer Brands alerts:

Designer Brands (NYSE:DBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Designer Brands had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $843.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Designer Brands will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Designer Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Designer Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, CL King upgraded Designer Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Designer Brands (DBI) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/designer-brands-dbi-issues-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

Designer Brands Company Profile

Designer Brands Inc designs, producers, and retails footwear and accessories for women, men, and kids primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: The U.S. Retail, the Canada Retail, and the Brand Portfolio. The company also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Designer Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Designer Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.