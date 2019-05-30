Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $35.42 Million Holdings in Interface, Inc. (TILE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,485,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,312 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Interface were worth $35,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $288,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $15.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $900.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.56. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The textile maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

