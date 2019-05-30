Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (YINN) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 758,992 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the April 15th total of 1,589,412 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,585,473 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of YINN stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $36.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 257.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. HRT Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

