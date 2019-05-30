DMG Mori (GIL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $41.90

DMG Mori AG (ETR:GIL) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €41.90 ($48.72) and last traded at €42.00 ($48.84), with a volume of 4155 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.00 ($48.84).

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a PE ratio of 22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DMG Mori Company Profile (ETR:GIL)

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT produces and sells cutting machine tools worldwide. The company operates through Machine Tools and Industrial Services segments. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines to turn-mill centers; vertical and horizontal production turning and multispindle machining centers; 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, additive manufacturing products; and digital solutions.

