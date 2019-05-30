DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DNB Financial were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DNB Financial by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in DNB Financial by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DNB Financial by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC now owns 46,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in DNB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNBF opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.96. DNB Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $46.86.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 million. DNB Financial had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 20.18%. Analysts forecast that DNB Financial Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. DNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

