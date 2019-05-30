Docusign Inc (DOCU) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Docusign were worth $7,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,047 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,087,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,485,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,601,000 after purchasing an additional 376,642 shares during the period. Accel London III Associates L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,230,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docusign by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,089,000 after purchasing an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $54.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Docusign Inc has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $68.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Docusign had a negative net margin of 60.84% and a negative return on equity of 86.06%. The business had revenue of $199.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.63 million. Docusign’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Docusign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 8,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $488,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 10,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $538,289.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,190 in the last three months. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

