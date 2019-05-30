DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Holdings Lowered by Bank OZK

Bank OZK trimmed its stake in shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 18.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DWDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of DowDuPont from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Argus cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

DWDP stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

DowDuPont’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Saturday, June 1st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, May 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 31st.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. DowDuPont had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $19.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. DowDuPont’s payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

