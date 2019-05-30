Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Holdings Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,830,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 91,805 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Eaton were worth $389,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Eaton by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.79.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 357,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,932. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $64.46 and a twelve month high of $89.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

In related news, insider Curtis J. Hutchins sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total transaction of $967,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $801,358.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,433.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,579. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

