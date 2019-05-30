Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 477,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,447,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,640 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,661. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.77 and a 1 year high of $186.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total transaction of $521,431.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,919.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total value of $712,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,421.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,633 shares of company stock valued at $58,450,959 in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Nomura upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.93.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

