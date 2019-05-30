Egretia 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.72 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Egretia has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. Egretia has a market cap of $28.12 million and $2.72 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bilaxy, CoinEx and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00388594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.78 or 0.02428668 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001635 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00170076 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004218 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s launch date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,092,335,889 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Hotbit, CoinEx, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

