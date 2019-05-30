Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and Poloniex. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $25.58 million and approximately $14.96 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.81 or 0.01317089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001521 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00012656 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00068418 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004846 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 218,680,886 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

