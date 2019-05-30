Electra (ECA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Electra coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Fatbtc and Cryptopia. Electra has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and $37,661.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000673 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,411,031,420 coins and its circulating supply is 28,543,874,867 coins. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Novaexchange, CoinBene, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.