Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 70.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,219 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $243,373,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7,694.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,624,704 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,591,032 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13,042.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,476,342 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $195,408,000 after buying an additional 2,457,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,650,029 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $919,303,000 after buying an additional 1,952,780 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 177,205.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,773,050 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $139,911,000 after buying an additional 1,772,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.95. 71,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,876. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $151.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Electronic Arts to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays set a $102.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

In related news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total value of $678,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,612.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $869,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,530. Corporate insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

