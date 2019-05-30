Element Solutions Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ESI)

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,200 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 981% compared to the typical daily volume of 111 put options.
In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scot Benson acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of ESI opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $13.54.
Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.76 million. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
Element Solutions Company Profile
Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.
