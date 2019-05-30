Emerge Energy Services (EMES) Shares Gap Down to $0.20

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.20. Emerge Energy Services shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 702948 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EMES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerge Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised Emerge Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $6.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HPS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerge Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

