Emphy Price Down 5% Over Last Week (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Emphy has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Emphy has a market cap of $144,188.00 and approximately $566.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emphy token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.01302491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001511 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012645 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00068659 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004968 BTC.

About Emphy

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,906,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emphy is emphy.io.

Emphy Token Trading

Emphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

