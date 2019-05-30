Enbridge (ENB) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.04

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.04 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 480135 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Zacks Investment Research raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial raised Enbridge from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enbridge news, insider Cynthia L. Hansen purchased 799 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.13 per share, with a total value of $39,254.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,431.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yardley sold 14,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $551,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,594.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3,985.7% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 330.9% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Enbridge (ENB) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.04” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/enbridge-enb-hits-new-52-week-high-at-38-04.html.

About Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.