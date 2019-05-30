Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,787,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,592,000 after purchasing an additional 472,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 48,626,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,570,144,000 after buying an additional 1,184,467 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cynthia L. Hansen acquired 799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.13 per share, with a total value of $39,254.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 105,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,431.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Albert Monaco acquired 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.33 per share, with a total value of $385,069.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.46.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.00. 1,287,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,945,010. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

