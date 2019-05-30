Engagement Labs (EL) Stock Price Down 13.3%

Engagement Labs Inc (CVE:EL)’s share price dropped 13.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 136,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 95,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm has a market cap of $7.60 million and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.15.

Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Engagement Labs Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry. The company offers TotalSocial, a platform to measure online and offline conversations in a single scoring system comprising TotalSocial SCORECARD for scores and metrics through an online portal; TotalSocial DIAGNOSTICS for dedicated account management; and TotalSocial PREDICT for modeling the impact on business.

