EnPro Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

EnPro Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. EnPro Industries has a payout ratio of 28.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect EnPro Industries to earn $4.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $58.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EnPro Industries has a fifty-two week low of $55.48 and a fifty-two week high of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.60.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.26). EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

