Eqube Gaming Ltd (CVE:EQG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 277000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eqube Gaming (EQG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/eqube-gaming-eqg-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-04.html.

Eqube Gaming Company Profile (CVE:EQG)

eQube Gaming Limited designs, develops, distributes, licenses, and sells technology-based electronic bingo and social gaming solutions for the gaming markets in Canada, the United States, and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, eBingo and Linked Games. It offers eVent to integrate sales data from electronic bingo devices, linked bingo games, and bingo paper sales for reporting and tracking; CenTrax, a central control system over remote bingo halls; and Gecko electronic gaming system, a gaming solution for bingo players to replicate paper-based bingo.

