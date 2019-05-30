Equity Residential (EQR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $61.17 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $3,726,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan W. George sold 30,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $2,317,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,593.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,795 shares of company stock worth $19,711,362 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Argus raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.77.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

