Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Up 73.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 37.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Ethereum Gold Project has a market capitalization of $110,944.00 and $4,480.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 73.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $730.47 or 0.08767251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00038403 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001639 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000614 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,027,965,359 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.