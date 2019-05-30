EVINE Live (EVLV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15), Morningstar.com reports. EVINE Live had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%.

Shares of EVLV opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.84. EVINE Live has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EVINE Live from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVINE Live has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.38.

In related news, CEO Tim Peterman purchased 166,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $125,000.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of EVINE Live in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVINE Live by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 327,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVINE Live Company Profile

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

