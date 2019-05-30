F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,154 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,804,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,783,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,851,000 after acquiring an additional 488,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,323,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,237 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,167,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,686,000 after acquiring an additional 918,930 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in F.N.B. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,114,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,489,000 after acquiring an additional 67,138 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. F.N.B. Corp has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.73 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively acquired 4,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

