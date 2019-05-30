Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FLMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Northland Securities set a $10.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $10.00 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.98.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $630.20 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.11. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 350.00%.

In other news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,009,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,156,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.