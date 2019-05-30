FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Cap of $218,353.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last week, FantasyGold has traded down 55.3% against the U.S. dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $218,353.00 and $114.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can now be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00387802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.95 or 0.02232636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012066 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00154120 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000803 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000092 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 15,702,585 coins and its circulating supply is 15,702,517 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.