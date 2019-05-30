Feathercoin (FTC) Trading 3.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $8,034.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Upbit and BX Thailand. In the last week, Feathercoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001484 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000309 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

About Feathercoin

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 239,007,240 coins. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittylicious, Upbit, BX Thailand, Bittrex, QBTC, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.