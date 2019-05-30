Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) to report sales of $481.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ferroglobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $526.00 million and the lowest is $434.60 million. Ferroglobe posted sales of $560.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ferroglobe will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ferroglobe.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. Ferroglobe had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.00 target price on Ferroglobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 13.8% in the first quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 578,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 70,400 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 339.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 470,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 363,368 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at about $2,044,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 1.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,270,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.49. The stock had a trading volume of 8,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,627. The stock has a market cap of $256.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.12. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

