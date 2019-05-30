Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (F) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.02 ($19.79).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a twelve month low of €5.86 ($6.81) and a twelve month high of €9.08 ($10.56).

