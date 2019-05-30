Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $476,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Robert M. Davis sold 192,572 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $15,864,081.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,204,512.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. acquired 4,121,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $65,946,928.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 484,138 shares of company stock worth $39,605,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $79.36 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $216.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

