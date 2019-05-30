Financial Counselors Inc. Buys 538 Shares of Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Intuit by 85.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.55.

INTU stock opened at $249.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.61 and a 1 year high of $272.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 52.65%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.50%.

In other news, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 5,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.18, for a total transaction of $1,491,758.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,778.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $2,723,637.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,231 shares of company stock worth $24,236,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

