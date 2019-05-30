Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,238 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,356,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,392,000 after acquiring an additional 55,445 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 430,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,938,000 after buying an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.88%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Omkaram Nalamasu sold 143,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $5,834,776.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,176. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

