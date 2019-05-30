FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Prologis Inc (PLD)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,760,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,542,552,000 after buying an additional 12,095,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,632,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,912,659,000 after buying an additional 1,302,676 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,757,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,322,000 after buying an additional 229,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,974,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,172,893,000 after buying an additional 329,598 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,728,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,972,000 after buying an additional 215,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $73.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.03. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $696.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.21 million. Prologis had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.97%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp set a $79.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In other news, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $1,153,999.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward S. Nekritz sold 30,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,631.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,286.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

